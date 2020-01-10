Do not see major impact of US-Iran tensions unless oil supply is disrupted: IEA

There is no major impact of the escalated tensions between United States of America and Iran on the price of crude oil unless there is a disruption of supplies according to the International Energy Agency.

“We have seen a major incident in one of the most important oil countries in the world but we have also seen that prices although they rose, have come down again. And this is very peculiar, because when we look at the entire year (from January 2019 to December 2019), prices remain around $ 60 a barrel despite we had the incident, we had attack on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities, despite Iraq oil exports going down from 2.8 million barrels per day at the beginning of 2019 to almost nothing today and Venezuela collapsed as a major oil producer. And price are still there around $ 60 a barrel and we have not seen a major increase,” Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency said while speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event to launch a report titled IEA In-depth Review of India’s Energy Policies.

Birol said that there is currently 1 million barrels per day of surplus crude oil in the market which is looking for buyers. “I do not see a major impact of US-Iran tensions unless oil supply is disrupted. We expect the United States of America to remain the largest producer of crude oil in the world in 2020-2021,” he added.