Do not see major impact of US-Iran tensions unless oil supply is disrupted: IEA

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
There is no major impact of the escalated tensions between United States of America and Iran on the price of crude oil unless there is a disruption of supplies according to the International Energy Agency.
“We have seen a major incident in one of the most important oil countries in the world but we have also seen that prices although they rose, have come down again. And this is very peculiar, because when we look at the entire year (from January 2019 to December 2019), prices remain around $ 60 a barrel despite we had the incident, we had attack on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities, despite Iraq oil exports going down from 2.8 million barrels per day at the beginning of 2019 to almost nothing today and Venezuela collapsed as a major oil producer. And price are still there around $ 60 a barrel and we have not seen a major increase,” Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency said while speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event to launch a report titled IEA In-depth Review of India’s Energy Policies.
Birol said that there is currently 1 million barrels per day of surplus crude oil in the market which is looking for buyers. “I do not see a major impact of US-Iran tensions unless oil supply is disrupted. We expect the United States of America to remain the largest producer of crude oil in the world in 2020-2021,” he added.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...