Do you follow up on the fine you pay?

Have you ever paused to check if a service complaint that you raised has been resolved within the specified time line?

Well, if it is to do with your internet connectivity, or, say, frequent tripping of power, lapse/delay in home delivery service or anything that is bound to have an impact on your day-to-day activity, you probably will keep a tab.

Most other complaints we raise generally remain on the back burner till a similar situation arises again.

But what about when a complaint is registered against you and you seek to resolve it. Do you check the status of the process after you have done the needful?

Consider this: X was fined for violation of traffic rules. He paid via the electronic mode and his account was debited for the fine amount plus service charges and GST.

X considered the transaction as settled and dismissed it without a second thought. Not only that, he was also in the dark about the levy of service charge and GST (on the fine).

Two months later, he got a reminder for settling his outstanding dues to the department. X checked and found that while his account was debited almost instantly, the status in the government account said “pending”.

X then called the (bank’s) toll free number to seek a resolution to the issue, was asked to register a complaint, given a ticket (docket) number, and a commitment that it would be resolved in the next 3-5 working days.

After five days, he was informed that the complaint was resolved and the file “closed”.

When X checked the status again, it continued to show “pending”.

Referred to CCC

His relentless pursuit to resolve the issue did not bear fruit. X referred the matter to the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC).

CCC secretary K Kathirmathiyon said his efforts to get the customer care centre personnel to understand the issue also went in vain.

The CCC secretary alleged that the bank, without attending to the complaint, closed the matter as “settled” for record purpose. “The bank is passing the buck to make the customer tired, considering that most would not pursue beyond a point; neither would they know whom to approach next.”

“The bank has received service charge, but failed to perform the duty/promise, besides taking to evasive tactics. This is not a one-off case. There are many that are either ignored or not attended to,” he said.

Asked what next, Kathirmathiyon said, “I have drawn the attention of the Chairman of the bank by “lodging a complaint on the manner of dealing with complaints”.