Doctors at KIMS Hubballi successfully treat Covid-19 patient through plasma therapy

In a unique feat, doctors at KIMS Hubballi have successfully treated a Covid-19 patient through convalescent plasma transfusion or plasma therapy.
“Karnataka achieves yet another milestone in (the) battle against #Covid19. KIMS Hubballi has successfully treated a Covid19 patient through Plasma Therapy & is the first institute in the state to accomplish this. Congrats to KIMS doctors & staff for this feat!,” tweeted Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
The state had taken the lead in initiating Phase I clinical trials to use plasma therapy for Covid-19 infected patients. Bangalore Medical College’s Victoria Hospital took the first step.
Last month, the state’s first trial of plasma therapy on a 60-year-old Covid-19 male patient turned out to be a failure, as the patient passed away in Bengaluru.
Rising number of Covid-19 cases due to migration of people from Maharashtra figured prominently in Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s meeting with Deputy Commissioners.
DCs, CEOs and SPs of Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Udupi, Yadagiri, Raichur and Belgaum poured out their woes in a meet chaired by the chief minister through video conference.
The district officials narrated their experience of trying to contain the pandemic despite large-scale migration of people from Maharashtra.
After hearing out the district officials, Yediyurappa instructed them to camp at taluk centres to co-ordinate Covid-19-related activities.
Due to spike in Covid-19 positive cases, he directed the officials to take necessary measures and promised supply of adequate number of testing kits. “The District administration must guide the people in home quarantine to carefully follow the instructions. Task force at Gram Panchayat level be activated to monitor those who are in home quarantine and police constables must be deployed to guard them,” said Yediyurappa.
The Gram Panchayats have been given training in this regard and booth-level teams must submit a daily report on the matter, the Chief Minister instructed.
Vigilance Committees must be formed at every village and ward level in the cities. He directed officials to ensure that these committees remain active and FIRs be registered in case of violation of home quarantine.
Later in the day, the chief minister held a review of the agriculture and horticulture department and directed officials to take disciplinary action against 150 absentee staff of HOPCOMs. Of 550 HOPCOM shops in the State, only 250 shops are operational, he said, and instructed strict disciplinary action be taken against those not opening the shops.
