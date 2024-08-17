As doctors in Government and private hospitals participated in the 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association on Saturday, following the brutal murder of their colleague in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College – the Centre said, a committee was being formed to recommend measures to ensure their safety.

Representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), IMA and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges and Hospitals of Delhi met the Union Health Ministry, in the aftermath of the Kolkata incident. The Associations raised their concerns over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace.

The doctors have been assured that all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals, will be taken. “It was observed that 26 States have already passed legislation for protection of healthcare workers in their respective States,” the Ministry said, adding that a committee was being constituted to take on board the views of representatives, including from the State governments.

The Ministry also requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of dengue and malaria.

Meanwhile, doctors across hospitals and clinics, participated in the strike, as out-patient services and pre-planned elective surgeries stood cancelled in many hospitals. Hospitals attempted to keep emergencies and the casualty services running. The strike in fact saw support from medical associations in Pakistan and Nepal, as well.

5-Point Submission

The IMA has also written to the Prime Minister, calling for his intervention to ensure safer workplaces for healthcare workers. They presented a five-point submission, including seeking a Central Act to protect against violence and airport-type security at hospitals, with CCTVs, security personnel and protocols.

Pointing to the long work schedules of healthcare workers, the IMA said, “The 36 hours duty shift that the victim was in and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate restrooms warrant thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors.” They also called for a meticulous investigation, and within a timeframe to get justice for the young doctor, besides seeking compensation for her family.

The Centre’s intervention will bring in confidence to not only women doctors but also every woman in the workplace, the letter said. Further, it pointed out, “60 per cent of Indian doctors are women.” And this was as high as 68 per cent in the dental profession, 75 per cent in physiotherapy and 85 per cent in nursing.