Doctors to protest ‘mixopathy’ tomorrow; call for repeal of notification

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Over 3.5 lakh doctors will be on strike across the country on Friday to protest, what they call “mixopathy” – the Government’s move to allow a section of Ayurveda doctors to undertake certain surgeries.
Indian healthcare professionals have been at the forefront in managing healthcare systems in the United States, United Kingdom and other countries, says Dr Rajan Sharma, National President, Indian Medical Association, but in allowing Ayurveda practitioners to do surgeries, they are eroding a system that works and “poaching modern medicine”, he said.
“I am not against Ayurveda, but the Government needs to invest in that separately,” Sharma told Business Line, adding that mixing different systems of medicine would affect the purity of Ayurveda as well. Hospitals have different medicine systems under one roof, to “let the patient have a choice,” he said, calling for a repeal of the directive.
“It is a cruel joke on the nation in the garb of nationalism,” he said, adding that the brunt of the hybrid system would be felt across the country. But would politicians and Government officials get a surgery done under such a system, he asked.
Pointing out that doctors were already facing issues like non-payment of salaries, he cautioned that young doctors and aspiring ones were getting demotivated by the Government’ move. Across associations, medical teachers and students are joining tomorrow’s protest, he said, adding that non-emergency services would not function.
The doctors strike comes even as the country witnesses the farmers protest over the last many days. The Government has not reached out to the doctors, he said, to resolve the issue. Friday will see a 6 am to 6 pm strike, following which he said, they would take legal recourse if the Government does not repeal the said notification.
Interestingly, an online survey by community social media platform LocalCircles found that 11,200-odd responses were almost evenly divided when asked if they supported the Government’s notification allowing a section of Ayurveda practitioners to undertake some surgeries. The shortage of qualified doctors in the country appeared to be the reasoning behind the acceptance of allowing a traditional doctor do some procedures, as opposed to having no doctor at all.
The telling response, though, was to a query on whether they would go to an AYUSH doctor to have a tooth extraction or a root-canal procedure. Of the 8,300 odd responses, 79 percent said they would go to an “allopathic-qualified dentist”.
One of the suggestions emerging from this citizen consultation was for full disclosure by doctors trained under the hybrid system to their patients, that they were not allopathic doctors. The survey received over 28,000 responses from across 303 districts.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...