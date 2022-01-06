Doctors tread carefully on anti-viral Molnupiravir

Over 20 companies had approached the Indian drug regulatory authority for approval to make and market Molnupiravir, the newest antiviral in town to treat Covid-19. Thirteen received the go-ahead.

Despite multiple options of this capsule soon to be available to doctors, many in the fraternity are treading with caution to prevent a repeat of what the country witnessed during the second wave, where medicines were “overused”.

Molnupiravir needs to be prescribed “conservatively” and long-term data maintained, given the safety concerns raised in different scientific quarters, they said. In fact, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Chief Dr Balram Bhargava further stirred the pot recently, admitting to certain safety concerns, including a condition that could affect women planning a pregnancy.

Genome mutations

Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang explained, “The drug induces mutations in the virus so that it does not replicate. And the worry is whether it persists and alters the genome of the host, just as it did the virus.”

The drug is not advised for pregnant women and those planning pregnancy. Those who are prescribed Molnupiravir need to be monitored and long term data maintained, said Kang, professor with The Wellcome Trust Research Laboratory, Christian Medical College (Vellore) .

Clinical trials

Molnupiravir is from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and their clinical trials have sought to address these safety concerns and indicated that this was not the case, said a doctor. But others worry about the dozen-odd companies vying with each other to sell this drug at different price points.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee said that Molnupiravir must be given only to people whose condition could worsen and not to young people who are seen to be improving.

“I fear it’s indiscriminate use, as seen with drugs like Remdesivir (an anti-viral) and steroids,” he said, adding that Remdesivir and steroids had their benefits when prescribed at the right point of a person’s infection.

The situation deteriorated when people started hoarding medicines during the second wave. And that is a concern with the surging Covid-19 cases and Omicron as a newer drug enters the market, explained Chatterjee, a senior internal medicine consultant with Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Given the mutagenicity concern, he said, physicians need to use their judgement and refrain from giving Molnupiravir to young patients.

‘Placed rightly’

Dr Emmanuel Bhaskar, professor of medicine with Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical College, urges caution with all antivirals, whether in treating Covid-19 or HIV.

With many companies bringing out the product, he cautions against “rampant” use, as that would cause resistance against the drug. Referring to the claim that the drug reduced hospitalisation by 30 per cent, he said there was a difference between absolute risk reduction and relative reduction, and from that standpoint, he did not see a benefit.

He expressed concern over the drug’s “tolerability and side-effects where patients showed acute gastritis, vomiting and “confusion” (side effects involving the central nervous system).”

With eight pills to be given a day, he said, most patients were unable to finish their Molnupiravir course of five days.

Pointing to contraindications and interactions with other drugs, including some chemotherapy medicines, Dr Neha Mishra, Consultant (Infectious Diseases) at Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital, said Molnupiravir had to be “placed rightly” and given only to the profile where it can benefit a patient.