Domestic air travel registered 59 per cent growth in FY22

Domestic air travel registered 59 per cent year-on-year growth in FY22 but it was still lower by 40 per cent from pre-Covid levels, according to ICRA

Near to normalcy in airline operations due to the waning impact of the pandemic resulted in a sequential growth of 37 per cent in domestic air passenger traffic to 106 lakh in March 2022 compared to 77 lakh in February 2022, and YoY growth of 35 per cent compared to 78 lakh in March 2021.

Capacity deployment

The airlines’ capacity deployment for March 2022 was 12 per cent higher than March 2021 (80,217 departures in March 2022 against 71,548 departures in March 2021). On a sequential basis, the number of departures in March 2022 was higher by around 42 per cent, driven by the increased pace of vaccination and rapid abatement of the third wave of Covid-19, followed by lifting of travel restrictions.

One major positive development is the resumption of scheduled international operations from March 27 after almost two years. While the scheduled international operations were suspended till March 27, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) permitted international operations under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) and the Air Transport Bubbles (ATB).

Under the VBM for evacuation of Indian citizens from foreign countries, which started on May 7, 2020, the international passenger traffic (inbound and outbound) for Indian carriers has been pegged at 81.44 lakh for the period May 7, 2020 to March 26, 2022. For March 2022, international passenger traffic for Indian carriers under the VBM was recorded at 6.01 lakh, a sequential growth of 9 per cent.

The ATF prices have surged by 93 per cent on a YoY basis in April 2022, given the elevated crude oil prices, due to the geopolitical issues arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The rising ATF prices continue to play spoilsport for the industry and will pose a serious threat to the sector earnings in FY23.

As a support measure for the Indian aviation industry, the Government has recently announced an extension of the ECLGS by one year and increased the quantum of support, along with lower cost of funds for accessing non-fund-based limits. “On an aggregate basis, recovering capacity utilisation levels will aid business performance, however, elevated ATF prices will continue to weigh on the earnings of Indian carriers in FY2023,” ICRA said.