Domestic airlines may need to keep middle seat empty from June 3

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 01, 2020 Published on June 01, 2020

Alternatively, those occupying that seat may require additional protective gear

From June 3, domestic airlines will either have to keep the middle seat empty on the flights that they are operating or, if that is not possible, ensure that the passenger occupying the middle seat wears additional protective equipment.

“Airlines shall allot seats in such a manner that the middle seat/seat in between two passengers is kept vacant if the passenger load or seat capacity permits the same,” said a new order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “However, members of the same family may be allowed to sit together.”

It added that if the middle seat is occupied due to passenger load, then additional protective equipment like “wraparound gown” (with Ministry of Textiles-approved standards) shall be provided to the individual occupying that seat, in addition to the three-layered face shield and face mask.

Incidentally, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) does not support mandating social distancing measures that leave the middle seat empty.

The latest DGCA order came after an expert committee set up by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to further review and strengthen public health-related protocols for air travel submitted its report to the government.

Panel recommendations

The committee has also said that no meals or drinking water should be served on board except in extreme circumstances arising out of health reasons.

Further, it has said that the aircraft shall be sanitised after each sector when there is no passenger on board. However, when passengers are on board in transit flights, the seats (including its contacts) which have been vacated alone will be sanitised.

The committee has further recommended that at the end of the day the aircraft shall be deep cleaned per DGCA-prescribed procedures. “Special attention shall be paid to sanitise the seat belt and all other contact points,” its report said.

Published on June 01, 2020

