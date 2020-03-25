News

Don't cancel your e-tickets, if trains are cancelled: IRCTC

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 25, 2020 Published on March 25, 2020

If you had booked an e-ticket and your train got cancelled, then do not cancel that ticket. The entire ticket amount will be refunded to you. Rather, you might lose some money if you cancel tickets, IRCTC informed all train customers.

The move comes as the halt on passenger trains has been further extended till April 14, against the earlier decision of March 31.

