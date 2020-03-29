Don’t harass tenants, Delhi govt will pay the rent if they fail: Kejriwal to landlords

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the landlords to not harass their tenants and warned of strict action against those (landlords) found guilty.

“I request the landlords, do not collect the rent, and postpone it if your tenants are poor and are unable to pay the rent. If your tenants fails to give the rent later, my government will compensate it. But don’t harass them,” said Kejriwal during his address.

If landlords are found harassing their tenants, strict action will be taken against them, he added. He also appealed to his party volunteers to not indulge in any kind of politics.

“This is not the time for politics. We have a much bigger responsibility, we have to save people from coronavirus. We can’t afford to lose our focus, we have to focus on helping those in distress,” said Kejriwal.

As migrants head back home, Kejriwal said, “This is dangerous as it will increase the chances of spreading the virus. I request everyone to stay where they are”.