Don’t harass tenants, Delhi govt will pay the rent if they fail: Kejriwal to landlords

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the landlords to not harass their tenants and warned of strict action against those (landlords) found guilty.
“I request the landlords, do not collect the rent, and postpone it if your tenants are poor and are unable to pay the rent. If your tenants fails to give the rent later, my government will compensate it. But don’t harass them,” said Kejriwal during his address.
If landlords are found harassing their tenants, strict action will be taken against them, he added. He also appealed to his party volunteers to not indulge in any kind of politics.
“This is not the time for politics. We have a much bigger responsibility, we have to save people from coronavirus. We can’t afford to lose our focus, we have to focus on helping those in distress,” said Kejriwal.
As migrants head back home, Kejriwal said, “This is dangerous as it will increase the chances of spreading the virus. I request everyone to stay where they are”.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...