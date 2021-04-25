Don't heed to rumours on Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people not to get swayed by any rumours about Covid-19 vaccine and told them to come forward to take vaccines as they are important in the fight against the corona pandemic.

Addressing the nation through the 76th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi assured the nation that the programme of free vaccine for people above 45 years of age will continue. He also asked the State governments to extend the benefit of these free vaccine campaign to maximum number of people in their State.

Stating that the pandemic was testing the patience and the ability of people to endure misery, the Prime Minister exuded confidence that the country would tide over the crisis.

During the monthly broadcast, he spoke to doctors, nurses, frontline workers like ambulance drivers and even a patient who recovered from Covid-19, in order to instil confidence in people, to make them aware about the need for following Covid-appropriate behaviour. He also familiarised them with the trouble being taken by health care workers and other frontline workers to keep losses to the minimum.

Modi said he had long deliberations with people from pharma industry, vaccine manufacturers, those associated with oxygen production and medical experts to get their valuable suggestions as his government has accorded prime importance to expert and scientific advice. Stating that the State government are trying their best to fulfil their responsibilities, he promised all the backing of the Centre in these efforts.

During the show, the Prime Minister spoke to Dr Shashank Joshi, who has been spearheading the Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 fight, requesting him to share his thoughts on the second wave for the larger interest of people.

Dr Joshi said the current wave was a rapid one as the virus was moving faster than that in the first wave. However, he also said that the recovery rate during the second wave is higher and mortality rate very low. He also said more children and youth are affected by the virus this time, but nearly 80 to 90 per cent of affected do not show the classical symptoms of the infection. He also told people that there was need to be afraid of mutation and it was very similar to people changing clothes.

Dr Joshi also said people are commencing clinical treatment very late thinking that the illness will subside on its own. He urged them to take medical advice rather than depending on messages floating around in the social media. Like other medical experts, he also reiterated that remdesivir will not save lives, but will only cut short the time a patient spends in hospital and hence there was no point in running here and there for procuring the antiviral injection. Similar medication and exercises like pranayama will help 98 per cent of people to recover.

Apart from thanking the health care workers and other frontline workers doing self-less work risking their own lives, the Prime Minister commented the work done by voluntary organisations not just in creating awareness but also in helping people.

“This time, new awareness is also being seen in the villages. By strictly following the Covid rules, people are protecting their village from the corona, proper arrangements are also being made for those who are coming from outside. Many young people have also come forward in the cities, working together with the local residents, in order to prevent the rise of Corona cases in their area,” he said.

While the country is working day and night for hospitals, ventilators and medicines, the countrymen are also fighting the challenge of Corona with a lot of heart. “This resolve gives us so much strength, so much confidence. Whatever efforts are being made are of great service to the society. They strengthen the power of society,” Modi said.