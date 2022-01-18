DoT revises policy for global SIM, calling cards

The government on Tuesday revised the policy for the issue or renewal of ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) for the sale or rent of the international roaming SIM cards or global calling cards of foreign operators in India.

The revised policy will strengthen the mechanism to protect the interests of Indians travelling abroad and streamline the procedure in accordance with the other licences or registrations, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.

The revised policy mandates NOC holders to provide information regarding customer care service, contact details, escalation matrix, itemised bills, information related to tariff plans and services offered. Provision has also been made to strengthen the billing and consumer grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate time-bound resolution by the NOC holders, with provision for appellate authority in DoT.

Further, the revised policy streamlines the application process and other procedures for NOC holders in line with the other licences, registrations and so on, and to facilitate the resolution or management of the issues of NOC holders, it said.

The revised terms and conditions have been finalised by DoT after deliberations on the suo motu recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).