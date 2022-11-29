The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on Tuesday, recommended that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) should come out with guidelines for grant of licence for Satellite Earth Station Gateway (SESG) for companies planning to establish Satellite Earth Station Gateway.

The SESG is a key component of satellite communication systems that connect space communications with land-based networks.

Frequency spectrum (gateway-side spectrum, as well as user terminal side spectrum) should be assigned to the eligible service licencees/ permission holders, as per the allocation of transponder bandwidth in the satellite system, said the sector regulator.

No frequency spectrum should be assigned to SESG licencees, it said. “A non-refundable one-time entry fee of ₹10 lakh shall be levied for the grant of SESG licence. As the SESG licencees will not provide any service directly to end customers, only a token license fee of Re.1 per annum shall be levied on the SESG licence,” said TRAI in its recommendations.

There will be a separate SESG Licence under the Section 4 of Indian Telegraph Act. The SESG licence will not form part of the Unified License (UL).

At present, the DoT is the licensing authority for telecommunication services, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is the licensing authority for broadcasting services in the country.

“The SESG licence shall be valid for a period of 20 years from the effective date of the licence with a provision of renewal for 10 years,” TRAI recommended.

The regulator has also recommended that the mandate to compulsorily establish Land Earth Station Gateway, Hub Station, Uplink Earth Station in the relevant permits granted by DoT and MIB shall be removed.

The SESG licence holder may be allowed to set up several SESGs to cater to the requirement of constellation based satellite service providers but would need to obtain separate permission from the DoT before installing each SESG, it noted.

TRAI recommendations also added that the telecommunication and broadcasting service licencees/ permission holders, who are eligible to provide satellite-based communication services in India, shall be allowed to use SESGs established by the SESG licensees by connecting baseband equipment at the SESGs.