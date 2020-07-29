DP World, NIIF joint venture to invest ₹1,000 crore in JNPT free trade zone

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL), a joint venture between DP World Ltd and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) will invest ₹1,000 crore in developing its Nhava Sheva Business Park (NSBP) Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Mumbai.
NSBP, a Special Purpose Vehicle, is a co-developer for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) SEZ. It signed a 60-year lease on Tuesday with JNPT for the project. The FTZ is located 5 kms away from JNPT.
In September 2019, Hindustan Infralog quoted about ₹13 crore per acre (₹567 crore) to emerge the highest bidder for the 44-acre FTWZ.
The facility will have specialised multi-product and temperature-controlled warehouses, and a container yard with modern digital and security systems. It will offer round-the-clock Customs clearance and value-added services to provide customers a one-stop solution.
“The FTZ will be ready towards the end of 2021. This investment reinforces DP World’s strategy and commitment to India and strengthens our integrated logistics portfolio in the country,” Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, DP World Subcontinent, said.
“We believe that the FTZ will contribute in establishing India as a major trade and manufacturing hub and support the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme. The FTZ will help position India as a prime hub for exports to neighbouring countries and provide a huge fillip to the manufacturing sector in the country,” he added.
“This project will enable domestic companies to dovetail world-class logistics facilities with an established ports ecosystem offered by JNPT,” Vinod Giri, Managing Partner, NIIF, said.
DP World holds 65 per cent stake in Hindustan Infralog and the balance equity is held by NIIF.
This venture has been created to invest up to $3 billion in ports, logistics and related sectors across the country.
Its strategic proximity – to the port, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and National Highways – provides quick and direct access to domestic and global markets.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...