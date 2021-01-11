DP World’s CCT adds new China–East India Service

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
DP World operated Chennai Container Terminal (CCT) has added a new China–East India Service, “CI5 service” to enhance connectivity to South East Asia and China. The service is operated by a consortium of five vessel operators – Wan Hai Lines, Interasia Lines, KMTC, Goldstar Lines and BTL.
The new weekly service is the first-ever service from Chennai that will provide direct connection to Pasir Gudang, Malaysia and Kaohsiung and Taiwan, and will also offer direct connectivity to key ports of China – Shekou and Qingdao, on the East Bound leg.
Also read: DP World records highest-ever monthly volumes in ICTT Kochi
The service started with the maiden call of vessel Interasia Heritage on January 5, 2021. The vessel arrived from Port Kelang and carried a total exchange of 4,690 TEUs of which 2,685 TEUs were import and 2,005 TEUs were export.
Inclusion of this service reinforces Chennai Port’s position as South India’s major trade gateway with state-of-the-art facilities and best-in-class infrastructure to effectively serve growing needs of the trade. Interasia Heritage is one of the six 4,250 TEUs capacity vessels which will call at DP World Chennai terminal, says a company press release.
Also read: JNPT board clears privatisation of self-operated container terminal
R Venkatesh, CEO, DP World Chennai, said in the release that the new service would allow customers to connect their cargo with better frequency and service coverage and boost the growing trade between China/South-East Asia and East coast of India.
P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, said, “By the recent declaration of Vessel Related Charge rebates to vessels engaged in transhipment cargo as per specified norms, this new service will reap benefits, thereby adding value, minimising costs, and promoting Chennai as a transhipment hub.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...