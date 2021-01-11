DP World’s CCT adds new China–East India Service

DP World operated Chennai Container Terminal (CCT) has added a new China–East India Service, “CI5 service” to enhance connectivity to South East Asia and China. The service is operated by a consortium of five vessel operators – Wan Hai Lines, Interasia Lines, KMTC, Goldstar Lines and BTL.

The new weekly service is the first-ever service from Chennai that will provide direct connection to Pasir Gudang, Malaysia and Kaohsiung and Taiwan, and will also offer direct connectivity to key ports of China – Shekou and Qingdao, on the East Bound leg.

Also read: DP World records highest-ever monthly volumes in ICTT Kochi

The service started with the maiden call of vessel Interasia Heritage on January 5, 2021. The vessel arrived from Port Kelang and carried a total exchange of 4,690 TEUs of which 2,685 TEUs were import and 2,005 TEUs were export.

Inclusion of this service reinforces Chennai Port’s position as South India’s major trade gateway with state-of-the-art facilities and best-in-class infrastructure to effectively serve growing needs of the trade. Interasia Heritage is one of the six 4,250 TEUs capacity vessels which will call at DP World Chennai terminal, says a company press release.

Also read: JNPT board clears privatisation of self-operated container terminal

R Venkatesh, CEO, DP World Chennai, said in the release that the new service would allow customers to connect their cargo with better frequency and service coverage and boost the growing trade between China/South-East Asia and East coast of India.

P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, said, “By the recent declaration of Vessel Related Charge rebates to vessels engaged in transhipment cargo as per specified norms, this new service will reap benefits, thereby adding value, minimising costs, and promoting Chennai as a transhipment hub.”