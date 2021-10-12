DPR for Chennai Port-Maduravoyal double-decker expressway soon

The ambitious Chennai Port-Maduravoyal double-decker road project with a proposed length of 20.5 kms will cost ₹5,965 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in the finalisation stage and the stakeholders will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding on this project, says a press release from Chennai Port Trust (ChPT).

ChPT is the project proponent while the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and State Government (GoTN) are other stakeholders. The elevated corridor will have 2 tiers, the 6 laned lower tier with 13 ramps catering to local traffic and 4 laned upper tier catering to Chennai Port traffic.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu on Tuesday met the Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and discussed about the speedy implementation of the Chennai port to Maduravoyal project.

The foundation stone for the stalled 19-km Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway Corridor was laid by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009 at a cost of ₹1,468 crore. However, the project had run into many controversies due to the alignment. It had to be finally shelved.

Velu also urged Gadkari to take up the sea link project between the Chennai port and Manali Road-Tiruvottiyur junction in North Chennai.

Due to the dense population in the region; overcrowding of containers that goes in and out of the Chennai port , a ‘sea link bridge’ has to be constructed from Chennai Port to Manali Road - Tiruvottiyur junction, Velu urged Gadkari during the meeting in Delhi, says a release from the State government.

Velu also advocated several other road projects around Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi and in other districts; appealed for Central assistance for bus port in Tiruchi.