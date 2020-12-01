News

Dr MCR HRD Institute’s Virtual Training Programs recognised

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Telangana government’s Dr MCR HRD Institute has won the prestigious SKOCH Governance Silver Award at the 68th SKOCH Summit for offering “Virtual Training Programs, despite Covid-19 Scare.”

Receiving the award, Harpreet Singh, Director General (FAC) of the Institute & Principal Secretary to Telangana government, said, “When the entire nation was under lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, well laid out plans went for a toss. Instead of putting the training programmes on hold, the Institute took a bold decision to offer them, through virtual mode.”

The Institute rolled out 62 online training programmes and covered over 10,000 officers from Telangana and from across the country and over 80,000 field during the last three years, in 15 soft skills and domain-specific e-Learning modules, sponsored by DoPT, Government of India.

