Dr Reddy’s Chairman Satish Reddy seeks govt-industry joint fund for R&D

The Government should pitch in Research and Development (R&D) investments in pharma and biotech sectors as the risk involved is very high, according to K Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sparking at a panel discussion on drug research and development at the BioAsia 2022 here on Friday, Reddy said the Government should participate by way of direct participation in the investment and providing infrastructure support.

Referring to `pioneering’ efforts of his own company which designed a molecule in 1992 but had to face a setback, Reddy said: “The Venture Capitalists (VCs) will only invest if there is a joint fund of Government and industry.’’ A similar system was introduced in Israel to boost R&D investments, he added.

Tax incentives

According to Kiran Mazumdar Shah, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Group, a `Patent Box tax regime’ would encourage industry to take higher risk in investing.

Under patent box tax method every patent could get a tax benefit to an extent, she added.

“A weighted tax reduction should be given to industry for establishing a tangible research centre in an academic institution,’’ Shah said adding that virtual linkages would not be adequate to foster collaboration between industry and academic institutions.

The recently introduced Product Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme should be more broad-based, Shah added.

Govt role

S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said the Government was working on creating an ecosystem of funding.

“Innovation happens in start-ups and academics and industry should pick it up with a greater investment,’’ he said while asking industry to ‘little more risk’ in early stages of R&D in pharma.