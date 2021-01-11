Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches Febuxostat tablets

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Febuxostat Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Uloric (Febuxostat) tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Uloric brand and generic had US sales of approximately $108 million MAT for the most recent twelve months, ending in October 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Febuxostat tablets are available in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 tablets.

Gout patients with established cardiovascular (CV) disease treated with Febuxostat had a higher rate of CV death compared to those treated with allopurinol in a CV outcomes study, it warned.

Febuxostat should only be used in patients who have an inadequate response to a maximally titrated dose of allopurinol, who are intolerant to allopurinol, or for whom treatment with allopurinol is not advisable.