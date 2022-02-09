Dr Reddy’s launches generic Vasostrict injection in US market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched its authorised generic version of Par Pharmaceutical’s Vasostrict (vasopressin injection) vials in the US market with approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to provide this important authorised generic product to patients, especially in these difficult times of Covid-19,” said Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc, in a release issued on Wednesday.

The Vasostrict brand market had US sales of approximately $878.5 million for the most recent 12 months ending in December 2021 according to IQVIA Health, the Hyderabad-based company said.

The injection is generally indicated in the treatment of diabetes insipidus.