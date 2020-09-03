Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Concerta (methylphenidate Hydrochloride) Extended-Release Tablets in the US market.

The Concerta brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $1.159 billion for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets are available in strengths of 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 100, according to a release.