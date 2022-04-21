Dr Reddy’s launches Posaconazole tablets in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, the therapeutic generic equivalent to Noxafil (posaconazole) delayed-Release tablets, mg approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Noxafil brand and generic had US sales of approximately $140.8 million for the most recent twelve months, ending in February 2022 according to IQVIA, the company said in a release.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets are available in 100 mg strength in bottle count sizes of 60.

Posaconazole is indicated for the prophylaxis of invasive Aspergillus and Candida infections in patients who are at high risk of developing these infections for a variety of reasons.