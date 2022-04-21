hamburger

News

Dr Reddy’s launches Posaconazole tablets in US

G Naga Sridhar | Hyderabad, April 20 | Updated on: Apr 21, 2022
HYDERABAD (AP) --08-01-2008 -- FOR : FILES / ARCHIVES --Dr. REDDY's LABS --A view of the Dr. Reddy's Lab facility near Hyderabad . ---PHOTO : P_V_SIVAKUMAR

HYDERABAD (AP) --08-01-2008 -- FOR : FILES / ARCHIVES --Dr. REDDY's LABS --A view of the Dr. Reddy's Lab facility near Hyderabad . ---PHOTO : P_V_SIVAKUMAR | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

Available in 100 mg strength in bottle count sizes of 60

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories  has launched Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, the therapeutic generic equivalent to Noxafil (posaconazole) delayed-Release tablets, mg approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Noxafil brand and generic had US sales of approximately $140.8 million for the most recent twelve months, ending in February 2022 according to IQVIA, the company said in a release.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets are available in 100 mg strength in bottle count sizes of 60.

 Posaconazole is indicated for the prophylaxis of invasive Aspergillus and Candida infections in patients who are at high risk of developing these infections for a variety of reasons.

Published on April 21, 2022
medicine
healthcare industry
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you