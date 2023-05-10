Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will declare the numbers for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 and for the full year FY23 today.

Analysts expect the Hyderabad-based company to post a year-on-year growth of 20-22 per cent and 10-12 per cent in net profit and revenue, respectively, for the fourth quarter of FY23.

Dr Reddy’s scrip opened to trade at ₹4,900 on the BSE on Wednesday after a previous close at ₹4,390.55.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ consolidated net profit declined 76 per cent at ₹88 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with ₹362 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year on a 15 per cent revenue growth at ₹5,437 crore, as per IFRS

For the full year ended March 31, 2022, Dr Reddy’s posted a 37 per cent increase in net profit at ₹2,357 crore on a revenue of ₹21,439 crore, which increased by 13 per cent over the previous year’s revenue of ₹18,972 crore.

In the fourth quarter of FY23, the company was not impacted in Russia despite the Russia-Ukraine war, but saw some impact overall.

The impact of geopolitical challenges, which lasted the whole of FY23, needs to be seen on the company’s performance in the emerging markets.