Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ consolidated net profit increased by 77 per cent at ₹1,247 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022 as against ₹706 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 27 per cent to ₹6,770 crore compared to ₹5,320 crore in the year-ago period.

“Our strong financial performance was supported by growth in the US and the Russia markets. We continue to strengthen our development pipeline to reach more patients globally,’‘ co-Chairman and MD GV Prasad said in a release on Wednesday.

The revenue from the global generics segment grew 33 per cent year-on-year, primarily driven by new product launches, increase in business volume, and favourable forex movement, which was offset partially due to price erosion in the generic markets.

Revenue from North America registered 64 per cent growth. Revenue from Europe and emerging markets increased by 6 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, and by 10 per cent in the domestic market.

Revenue from Russia, at ₹690 crore, showed 45 per cent increase.

R&D expenses stood at ₹480 crorerepresenting 7.1 per cent of total revenue in the quarter under review.

“We continue our focus on investing in R&D to build a healthy pipeline of new products across our markets including development of products in our biosimilars and generics businesses,’‘ the company said.