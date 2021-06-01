News

Dr Vinay Nandicoori is the new CCMB Director

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 01, 2021

Dr Nandicoori, a well-known molecular biologist, succeeds Dr Rakesh K Mishra as CCMB’s Director

Dr Vinay K Nandicoori is the new Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad. He is a well-known molecular biologist, and has been serving as a scientist at the DBT-National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi.

Dr Nandicoori’s research interest extensively spans molecular signalling networks in Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the micro-organism that causes TB. His research has found national and international relevance and recognition. His education and research training have been in the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Texas A&M University and University of Virginia, USA. He holds the prestigious JC Bose fellowship. He is an elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Indian National Science Academy and National Academy of Sciences, India.

Dr Nandicoori succeeds Dr Rakesh K Mishra as CCMB’s Director. Dr Mishra, now Director at the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, will remain CCMB’s Advisor to help CCMB in its efforts against the ongoing pandemic.

Published on June 01, 2021

