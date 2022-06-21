hamburger

News

Draupadi Murmu, tribal leader from Odisha, is BJP-led NDA candidate for President

PTI | New Delhi, June 21 | Updated on: Jun 21, 2022
File photo of Draupadi Murmu

File photo of Draupadi Murmu

Murmu will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected

The BJP parliamentary board on Tuesday named Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.

BJP president J P Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party top brass.

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in the favour of the BJP-led NDA.

Opposition had earlier announced Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post. The poll is slated for July 18.

Published on June 21, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you