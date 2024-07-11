An underwater-launched drone for surveillance, a UAV for neutralising underwater threat objects and developing detection of icing condition inflight for aircrafts are part of seven new projects Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has awarded to industries for various requirements of the armed forces, and aerospace and defence sectors.

For development of each of the seven projects under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, the DRDO will give maximum funding of ₹10 crore per developer which were selected after separate competitive bidding process. The development of technologies has to be ready in 24 months from the day the contract is signed with a company, said DRDO sources.

For a project to develop an indigenous toolkit for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios, Noida-based startup, Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd, was chosen as it would help in full mission planning and large force engagement, said the Ministry of Defence.

Underwater surveillance

Two projects have been sanctioned in the underwater domain for surveillance, detection and neutralising objects. IROV Technologies Private Limited, Kochi, has got the project for the “Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection & Neutralisation”. The vehicles are dual-use systems that will enable detection, classification, localisation and neutralisation of underwater objects while keeping the key assets away from the suspected operational area, said the MoD.

Similarly, Sagar Defence Engineering Private Ltd has secured the contract for Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, which is meant to take off from a moving submarine with high endurance and long range capabilities to enhance situational awareness and deceptive features. The project relates to a versatile marine battlefield accessories which can be deployed in multiple combat roles, said the Ministry. “The objective is Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA),” it pointed out.

For development of sensors for detecting icing condition inflight, caused by super cooled water droplets that freezes after their impact against the aircraft external surfaces, the DRDO has picked up Bengaluru’s Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd. It helps pilots to activate aircraft anti-icing mechanism.

Chennai-based Data Pattern (India) Ltd has got the contract for development of “Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator” which enables deployment of multiple target system for test and evaluation of multiple short range aerial weapon system, said the MoD.

“These project sanctions are a testimony to the continuing endeavour of DRDO in nurturing Industries, especially MSMEs and startups, in defence and aerospace domains. The indigenous development of these technologies will strengthen the military industrial ecosystem,” the Ministry observed.