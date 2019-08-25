Dream Theatre in licensing, merchandising pact with Liverpool Club for India, S Asia

Brand management and licensing firm Dream Theatre has bagged the rights to develop the licensing business of Liverpool Football Club in India and South Asia.

Jiggy George, Founder & CEO, Dream Theatre, said that the Liverpool Football Club has a passionate fan base in India and South Asia. “We will forge long-term partnerships with licencees and retailers to offer authentic licensed products to fans,” he added.

Besides India, the company has also got the mandate to develop the club’s licensing business in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“At Dream Theatre, we have three key verticals — entertainment, sports and lifestyle. With the growth in the Indian market, the sports vertical has become a significant part of the business. We are thrilled to add Liverpool Football Club to our portfolio and are aiming for a 25 per cent increase in our sports portfolio,” he added.

Main focus

The company plans to launch a range of licensed products in various categories such as apparel, sporting goods and accessories.

George said, “Our main focus will be apparel and we will work with solid partners who have the wherewithal across product, distribution and marketing. We will also look at other lifestyle-related categories of footwear, innerwear, bags, personal-care and sporting goods. But our core proposition will be built around a strong apparel portfolio.”

The licensed Liverpool merchandise will be available at leading retail stores and on e-commerce portals.

Dream Theatre represents various brands such as the Smiley Company, Sanrio, Real Madrid, The Pokémon Company and Rovio for licensing and merchandising in India and South Asia.