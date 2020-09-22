Dream11 Indian Premier League opening match kicks off with ‘record’ 20 crore viewers

Covid churn
The opening match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League on September 19 garnered a viewership of 20 crore people, setting a ‘new record’, Jay Shah, Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), tweeted on Tuesday.
“Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country — no league has ever opened as big as this. @IPL @SGanguly99 @UShanx @DisneyPlusHS,” Shah’s tweet said.
Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is the official currency on television measurement in India.
At a time when major sporting events across the world were getting postponed or cancelled amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the IPL — the world’s richest cricket league — kicked off in the UAE on September 19. Earlier expected to be held in India in April, the Covid-19 pandemic shifted it to the UAE. The pandemic meant that apart from the precautions and mandatory tests for the virus everyone involved in the league has to undergo, fans cannot flock to the stadiums to cheer the players. In fact, even the sound of applause and cheering has been digitised.
This year’s IPL, apart from being conducted amid uncertain circumstances, also saw the sponsorship sum being reducing by nearly half with its erstwhile title sponsor Vivo pulling out due to the India-China geopolitical tensions. This paved the way for the Mumbai-based fantasy gaming platform to bag the title sponsorship rights for the league.
