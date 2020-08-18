Dream11 wins IPL title sponsor rights for ₹222 crore

Print your vegetarian squid
Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has bagged the title sponsorship rights for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for ₹222 crore. The company had been the associate sponsor the last two years.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) by August 14 for this year’s title sponsorship after Vivo pulled out. The Chinese mobile maker had come under fire post the India-China border standoff.
Dream11 did not respond to BusinessLine’s queries on this matter. The BCCI is yet to make a formal announcement about the same.
This year's IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19.
Brijesh Patel, Chairman of the IPL Governing Council, confirmed that Dream11 has emerged as the top bidder.
Patel also told BusinessineLine that Byju’s had submitted a bid for ₹201 crore and Unacademy for ₹171 crore. Tata Sons did not place a final bid, he said. When asked about Patanjali Ayurved, Patel said the company was never in the race and had not even submitted an EoI.
Dream 11 is part of Dream Sports India, a sports technology company with brands such as FanCode and DreamX in its portfolio. Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports counts Kalaari Capital, Think Investments, Multiples Equity, Tencent and Steadview Capital as its marquee investors.
