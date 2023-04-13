India’s drone industry is going through teething troubles despite the government’s strong support that includes initiatives such as disbursing the first tranche of the PLI scheme for FY22, banning drone imports, introducing multiple grants, Drone Rules 2021, UTM policy framework, and the Drone Shakti scheme among several others.

Speaking to businessline, representatives from two drone industry players, Botlabs and TSAW, said the initial successes of their companies are due to the government’s initiatives and the streamlining of processes in the industry.

Dr. Sarita Ahlawat, co-founder and MD of Botlabs, stated that without these initiatives, her company would not have survived. She also revealed that the company has already manufactured over 5,000 drones and plans to conduct 100 shows this fiscal year, with a large portion of them being international.

Drone shows

“There is a huge demand for drone shows internationally from countries like Vietnam, South East Asia, Thailand among others. Globally, there are only four players including players from China, USA, Russia and India,” she said

Ahlawat stated that they have provided drones for at least 30 shows in India and a few internationally in FY23 alone. They plan to conduct 100 shows this fiscal year, with a significant number of them being international shows.

Some players charge $100,000 for a 200-drone show lasting five minutes, the company revealed. Ahlawat said that they plan to capitalize on this demand.

TSAW, another player in the drone industry, has received funding from the PLI scheme and plans to set up a manufacturing unit for its vertical take-off and landing aircrafts (VTOLs). Kishan Tiwari, Founder and CEO of TSAW, aims to manufacture 50 VTOLs at the facility this year and triple their routes in this fiscal.

““We want to manufacture 50 VTOLs at our facility this year. With the drones, we are going aggressive with the deployment of drones and customer acquisition. We will deploy 50 drones and triple our routes in this fiscal,” Tiwari said.

However, both companies are currently sourcing 20-30 per cent of their components and drones from abroad, and they believe that the number should decrease further in the future.

Hardware shortage

Although there are plenty of opportunities for the drone industry in India, there are also challenges that need to be addressed. For example, the industry is facing a shortage of hardware engineers, and India has yet to establish itself as a manufacturer of chip components. Despite these challenges, India’s drone industry has the potential to become a global leader by 2030 if these issues are resolved.

Smit Shah, President of Drone Federation of India said that the government has been made aware of the said issues among multiple others, and is working on ironing them out. “The government is also proactively working on multiple steps to make a drone ecosystem in India,” he added.

