Holograms are no longer just shiny stickers on medicine packs. They are into their fourth and fifth generations, involving multiple, layered features that consumers and companies can identify to make sure a product is authentic, says Holostik India Limited, a large manufacturer of security Optically Variable Devices (holograms).

In fact, drug companies are adopting such physical solutions along with digital methods to stay ahead of counterfeiters, says Holostik’s Inder Sharma, outlining how the latest generation of holograms have features like nano optical images where an alphabet, for example, appears to float at a depth, visible to a consumer; or where it takes on a particular colour that can be identified by the manufacturer.

Security features

Security features come in three parts, overt, covert and forensic, Sharma told businessline, where it can be seen by a consumer, brand owner or management of the company, respectively. The idea is to make it complex and difficult to copy, said Sharma, President (Sales and Marketing), with the over 30-year-old company.

Presently, medicine packs carry holograms on their labels, along with a variable QR code. On scanning this with a regular smart-phone, consumers can get details on their medicine without having to download a specific mobile application, he said. This system helps companies track their supply-chain (so there is no tampering or diversion), besides understanding the consumer buying the product, he said, adding that consumer consent is taken before feedback is given to the company.

Track and trace technology

As mandated by the government, companies are adopting track and trace technologies on their secondary and tertiary packages. But such technologies need to be present on the primary package as well, says Sharma, adding that it would not translate into major expense for the drug company or consumer. Instead, he adds, there is a return on investment, as sales is seen to increase when counterfeit products are weeded out of the system.

According to the data provided by the company, citing Authentication Solutions Providers’ Association (ASPA), a non-profit organisation, the pharma sector accounted for 16 per cent of overall incidents related to counterfeiting. And in just one year, between 2020-21, sub-standard and falsified drugs and medical products, linked to Covid-19, saw a 47 percent increase, it said.