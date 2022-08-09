‘Dubai offers global market access for Kerala’s agri, food products’

Kerala’s agricultural and food products will get better global market access once they utilise the infrastructure and marketing facilities in Dubai, said Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre. Assuring full support for the marketing of innovative products from Kerala, he said commodities such as tea, coffee, spices, gold, gems etc have great business potential in Dubai.

He was speaking at the ‘Made for Trade Live’, an international road show organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre and Government of Dubai Authority for commodities trade.

Benefits of DMCC free zone

DMCC is also promoting the tech industry. With the implementation of the CEPA agreement, he said the market potential has gone up. Entrepreneurs from Kerala can market their products through DMCC free zone. The UAE is prioritizing more regional bilateral agreements. Technology-based industries can also avail the facilities of DMCC. The setting up a company in DMCC free zone would provide many benefits such as 100 per cent foreign business ownership, owning business without local partners, exemption from personal and corporate income tax.

FICCI Kerala State Council Chairman, Deepak L Aswani, said that after the CEPA agreement, Dubai has become the gateway to rest of the world for trade and export opportunities.

Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, KM Harilal, said industrial corridors being set up in Kerala would open up more possibilities in the field of trade and this is a golden opportunity for businessmen here to expand commercial export industry to Dubai.