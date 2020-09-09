News

Durai Murugan elected DMK General Secretary; TR Baalu is Treasurer

Published on September 09, 2020

Both leaders were elected unopposed at the party’s virtual general council meet today

Senior DMK leaders Durai Murugan and TR Baalu were elected unopposed as the party's General Secretary and Treasurer respectively, the party chief MK Stalin said.

At the party's general council meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the DMK amended its bylaws to have two more Deputy General Secretaries — A Raja and Ponmudy.

