DU’s first cut-off list out

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 02, 2021

At least eight college ask for 100 per cent marks

The much awaited Delhi University’s first cut-off list came out on Friday asking for 100 per cent marks in as many as nine courses and 100 per cent marks to secure a seat in eight colleges, including Sri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, Hansraj College and Jesus and Mary College.

The most sought after courses with highest cut-offs are B Com (Hons), Political Science (Hons), Computer Science (Hons) and B Com.

The Delhi University, on Friday, released the first cut-off list for arts, commerce, and science streams. Besides this, the University also came out with the college-wise cut off list.

The admission process in the University will start from October 4. The second cut off list of DU will be released on October 9 and the third cut off list will come out on October 16.

This time round, 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses compared to 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum number of candidates from the CBSE board.

Published on October 02, 2021

