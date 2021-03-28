Dwarka Expressway mishap: NHAI suspends key officials of L&T, forms probe panel

Taking a serious view of the collapse of a portion of under-construction flyover in Delhi on Sunday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is forming a committee to investigate the cause of incident. Also, it has suspended key officials of the contractor and supervision consultant till the investigation is complete, an NHAI release said.

As per the release, pending the outcome of the investigation by the committee, the key personnel concerned of the Contractor (L&T) and Supervision Consultant (AECOM) have been suspended as per the Standard Operating Procedure of NHAI, it added.

It said that an unfortunate incident happened in Gurgaon wherein an under-erection span and an adjoining span of an under-construction flyover of the Dwarka Expressway collapsed during the early hours of March 28. No causalities were reported and three workers suffered minor injuries. The workers have been discharged from hospital after receiving first-aid, said the release.

The accident site is being secured with necessary precautions to prevent any further damages. An expert committee is being constituted by the NHAI to ascertain the reason of failure leading to the accident.