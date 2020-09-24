News

Dynamatic bags Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk Program contract

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

Dynamatic Technologies, a Bengaluru-based designer and manufacturer of engineered products for automotive, aeronautic, hydraulic and security applications, has been awarded a contract for delivery of tools for the static and fatigue testing of the control surfaces of the Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk Program.

In a regulatory filing to exchanges, Udayant Malhoutra, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies said “Dynamatic has been a partner with Boeing on P-8 Poseidon and CH-47 Chinook for the last decade. We are proud to be in partnership with Boeing on the T-7A Red Hawk.”

T-7A Red Hawk

The T-7A Red Hawk is an all-new advanced pilot training system designed for the US Air Force that will train the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots.

Produced using advanced manufacturing techniques and built along a digital thread, the T-7A aligns with the US Air Force’s new eSeries strategy by enabling design, coding and testing faster and more affordably through a digital matrix.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 24, 2020
contract
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.