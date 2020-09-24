Dynamatic bags Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk Program contract

Dynamatic Technologies, a Bengaluru-based designer and manufacturer of engineered products for automotive, aeronautic, hydraulic and security applications, has been awarded a contract for delivery of tools for the static and fatigue testing of the control surfaces of the Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk Program.

In a regulatory filing to exchanges, Udayant Malhoutra, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies said “Dynamatic has been a partner with Boeing on P-8 Poseidon and CH-47 Chinook for the last decade. We are proud to be in partnership with Boeing on the T-7A Red Hawk.”

T-7A Red Hawk

The T-7A Red Hawk is an all-new advanced pilot training system designed for the US Air Force that will train the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots.

Produced using advanced manufacturing techniques and built along a digital thread, the T-7A aligns with the US Air Force’s new eSeries strategy by enabling design, coding and testing faster and more affordably through a digital matrix.