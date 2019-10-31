E-commerce, the best way to boost ayurvedic product sales

B2C e-commerce is the best way for Ayurvedic manufacturers to establish their presence online, said Rachit Jain, Head - Consumables Category, Global Selling - Amazon India said.

Jain was speaking at a session on Innovation in Packaging, Marketing, Branding for domestic and international market at the ongoing Global Ayurveda Summit, 2019 in Kochi.

“Herbal and Beauty” is the biggest category on Amazon.com - the market place with presence in 185 countries, reaching 350 billion consumers. It offers a big opportunity for Ayurvedic product manufacturers,” he said.

“There are more than 50,000 global sellers on Amazon from India. To help take Ayurveda global, Amazon.com is opening a store specifically for Indian Ayurvedic manufacturers. However, the products will have to comply with the regulations in the countries in which the products are to be sold,” he said.

“Manufacturers desirous of selling on Amazon will have to submit details about them to ensure that only quality products are listed on the site. Amazon makes available the service of third-party certifiers to help firms get their products cross the regulatory hurdles,” he added.

Addressing a session on international acceptance of Ayurveda, G Geetha Krishnan, Ayush Expert, World Health Organisation said that there is a great opportunity for Ayurveda in Africa. Indians have done a lot of good work in the community in Africa and have built trust among Africans. Most African countries do not have any regulations restricting the use of Ayurveda. The people in the region also need treatments and medicines for many diseases. He exhorted the players in the industry to take advantage of this opportunity.

According to him, there are different levels of acceptance for Ayurveda in different countries. For instance, UAE has strict regulations, while most African countries have no regulation. The industry needs to take each country individually, and a single approach is not possible.