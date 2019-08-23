e-portal Bharat Craft to be created for MSMEs: Gadkari

Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari while addressing an event here on Friday said that the government is planning to create an e-portal called Bharat Craft.

"We will fulfil the dream of five trillion dollar economy of PM Narendra Modi by MSME and SME. Like Amazon and Alibaba we are also creating an Eportal called Bharat Craft. We have also created a website called Samadhaan where entrepreneurs can raise his/her problems," said Gadkari while addressing inaugural ceremony of 6th edition of India International Start-up Expo Summit.

The website (Samadhaan) has received 40, 000 problems so far, he added.