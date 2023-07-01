Electric two-wheeler monthly registrations in the country nosedived to a 12-month low in June 2023 after the reduction in FAME II subsidy for the battery-powered two-wheelers.

However, overall EV registrations (all segments included) stayed at one-lakh plus level during last month, marking the nine month in a row that total EV registrations have surpassed 100,000 units.

The E2W retail volumes reached their monthly peak number of 1.05 lakh units mainly due to pre-buying ahead of expected price increases of vehicles on account of the announcement made pertaining to the reduction in the FAME II subsidy from June 1.

Two-wheeler EV registrations at 45,734 units in June 2023 were the lowest monthly retails in the past 12-month period. In June 2022, registrations stood at 44,383 units and after that it started moving northwards till May 2023, according to Vahan data.

“The drop in numbers was expected, given the recent price increase on account of the lower FAME subsidy and consumers bringing their purchases forward into May. While the drop was slightly more than we had anticipated, we remain optimistic about an industry bounce-back over the next two-three months,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

The past two-threemonths have been a challenging period for the electric two-wheeler industry, before the FAME II fiasco, industry retails suffered due to issues related to delays in subsidy disbursement and supply shortage.

Though it retained the top slot in the E2W market, Ola Electric’s June 2023 registrations fell 39 per cent to 17,552 units compared with 28,629 units in May 2023, reversing its northward trend over the past three months.

TVS Motor’s registration also slumped to 7,791 units from 20,398 units in May. However, it retained the second spot in the E2W segment. Ather Energy’s registrations declined to 4540 units in June this year from 15,407 units in May 2023.

Companies such as Ola Electric, TVS Motor, and Ather Energy came under the government probe over violations of the FAME II subsidy. It was alleged that the OEMs kept their vehicle prices artificially low to claim the benefits of FAME-II subsidy through separate billings for chargers.

After an investigation, those three players, along with Hero MotoCorp, were asked to reimburse the excess sum paid by their customers for buying the charges and software separately. All these companies together were supposed to return a total amount of ₹288 crore to the customers.

Electric three-wheelers’ volumes stood at 48,004 units in June 2023 when compared with about 44,587 units this May. Electric car sales stood at 6,677 units in June this year (6770 units in May 2023).

