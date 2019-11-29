News

EAM meets Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which a range of bilateral and regional issues were discussed, officials said.

Rajapaksa arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit, in his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka 10 days back in reflection of the importance he attaches to ties with India.

The Sri Lankan leader was given a ceremonial welcome in the morning at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion.

