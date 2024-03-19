In commemoration of Earth Day 2024, EARTHDAY.ORG, the world’s largest environmental movement, has announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 awards. The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter is to receive the ‘EARTHDAY.ORG’s 2024 Best Organisation Spearheading Sustainable Development’ Award.

The award recognises IAA’s commitment to recognising and inspiring marketing and advertising companies to drive positive environmental action as well as recognising specific categories such as Corporate Social Crusaders, Green NGO’s and Green Crusaders, says a a release.

Environmental conservation

Ramesh Narayan will be conferred the EARTHDAY.ORG’s 2024 ‘Most Sustainable Marcom Personality Award.’ The award acknowledges his dedication to environmental conservation efforts, his authorship of the 14-year-old IAA Olive Crown Awards, his personal commitment to mass tree planting, both urban and rural, and his continuous involvement in solar-driven rural transformation.

‘The IAA India Chapter and Narayan are true leaders in this field, and we are honoured to present them with these awards’ says Debapriya Dutt Director Projects, South and Southeast Asia for EARTHDAY.ORG, said.

Ramesh Narayan will be presented the award at the upcoming Olive Crown Awards ceremony on April 5. EARTHDAY.ORG will hold the award ceremony in July where IAA will be presented its award, the release said.