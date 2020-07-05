Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Gujarat’s Kutch district

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre around 14 km from Bhachau in Kutch district of Gujarat, was recorded on Sunday evening, an official said.
It was preceded by four minor quakes of 1.8, 1.6, 1.7 and 2.1 magnitude between 1.50 am and 4.32 pm, the official said.
“A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Kutch district with its epicentre 14 km north-north-east of Bhachau in Kutch district at 5.11 pm on Sunday,” the official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
The same region had on June 14 recorded an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude that was felt across several parts of Saurashtra region, forcing people to rush out of their houses.
Kutch district is located in a “very high risk” seismic zone, and low-intensity earthquakes regularly occur there.
The 2001 earthquake, also known as the Bhuj earthquake, was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.
