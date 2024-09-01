An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bay of Bengal at a depth of 10 kilometres around 09:12 am today.
"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 01/09/2024 09:12:50 IST, Lat: 8.27 N, Long: 91.67 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," NCS said in a post on X.
Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude three struck the Noklak town of Nagaland in the early hours of Sunday.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Noklak area at a depth of 10 kilometres around 3:36am.
"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 01/09/2024 03:36:39 IST, Lat: 26.24 N, Long: 95.03 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Noklak, Nagaland," NCS said in a post on X.
