Eatala Rajender joins BJP

Hyderabad | Updated on June 14, 2021

Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA, Eatala Rajender, who held the health portfolio in the K Chandrashekar Rao cabinet, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and senior party leader, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Telangana State in-charge, Tarun Chugh.

Eatala Rajender, a long-time associate of TRS founder Chandrashekar Rao, was ousted from the Cabinet last month on land grabbing allegations against him.

