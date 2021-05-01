Eatala shunted out of Health, Medical portfolio

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With Health Minister and senior TRS leader Eatala Rajender refusing to resign after allegations of land encorachments on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken away the Health, Medical and Family Welfare portfolio from the Minister even as the preliminary inquiry began into the alleged encroachment by the Minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has approved the transfer of the portfolio from Eatala Rajender to the Chief Minister.
The move comes in the wake of Eatala Rajender refusing to put in his papers after the Chief Minister ordering a revenue and vigilance inquiry into allegations made by a few farmers in Medak district on Friday. The farmers alleged that the Minister and his followers had encroached their assigned lands abutting his poultry farm forcibly.
Eatala’s exit from the Health Ministry could temporarily impact the State’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Strongly reacting to the allegations, Eatala Rajender had welcomed the probe and even wanted an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting judge into whole of his assets.
Claiming that the farmers had asked him to “show them an exit route and help them get some money from the barren land”, the senior TRS leader had alleged that it was pre-planned move to assassinate his character.
The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get the District Collector conduct an inquiry into the allegations. He also directed the Vigilance DGP to conduct a separate inquiry.
Congress national spokesperson D Sravan Kumar had alleged that the Chief Minister made Eatala Rajender a scapegoat to makeup for his failure in containing the pandemic in the State.
Terming it as a conspiracy against a bacwardclass leader, he demanded an inquiry into all the land grabbings by various ministers.
Communist Party Telangana State Secretary Chada Venkata Reddy demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into all the encorachments and sale of all assigned lands in the State.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...