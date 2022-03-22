Eaton launches its first supply chain digital incubation lab in India

Power management company Eaton recently announced the launch of the first supply chain digital incubation lab in Pune. The lab will be set up at the Eaton’s Pimpri Chinchwad office. It will provide best-in-class facility for ideation and collaboration with platforms and devices to showcase proof of concepts. Capabilities such as Cloud technologies, and Future explorations with VRs, Drones, IoT sensors, and more will be leveraged in this lab.

Rogerio Branco, executive vice-president and chief supply chain officer, Eaton, said, “Recent supply chain challenges have fuelled the need to have additional digital technology investments at the forefront of every organisation. This digital incubation lab is a thinking center for the Eaton’s Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence that plans to incubate disruptive digital ideas in the industry while helping our talent to develop future technology skills.”

Umakanth Nair, director global supply chain, Center of Excellence, Eaton, India, said, “At Eaton, diverse skills and ideas are the key to making meaningful contributions to our digital transformation and Supply Chain resilience journey. This lab is being created to promote and nurture a digital mindset and innovation within the company”

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. The company reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and has prescence in more than 170 countries.