EC bans rallies, restricts meetings

The Election Commission has banned all roadshows, all types of rallies and processions till January 22 in the election-bound States. The political parties can hold indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by State Disaster Management Authorities during the period. The panel will review these directions later.

The decision was taken by the panel here on Saturday after separate virtual meetings with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and the Chief Electoral Officers of these five States.

The EC asked the political parties to ensure the compliance of Covid guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey reviewed the present status and projected trends of the spread of Covid 19. "Vaccination status and action plan for expeditiously completing vaccination for first, second and booster doses for eligible persons amongst frontline workers and polling personnel were also reviewed. The Commission also discussed SDMA’s restrictions and state specific extant guidelines regulating the norms of gathering of persons during the period of pandemic," a release from the Election Commission said.