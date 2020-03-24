EC defers elections in 7 States for 18 Rajya Sabha seats

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
The Election Commission has deferred the elections for 18 seats to the Rajya Sabha in seven States including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. No fresh date has yet been announced on when these elections will be held.
The elections have been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in various parts of the country.
The 18 seats are part of the 55 seats that fell vacant in 17 States where Rajya Sabha MPs are retiring in April this year. Of the 55 seats, 37 seats from 10 States have been filled uncontested, the Commission said in a statement.
The elections were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26 for these seats.
“The prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency indicates the need for avoidance of possibilities of gathering of any nature which expose all concerned to possible health hazards. The poll process in these elections would necessarily include the gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support officials and members of respective legislative assemblies on the poll day which may not be suitable in view of the prevailing unforeseen situation and related advisories in the country,” the Election Commission said in a statement explaining the reason behind postponing the polls.
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...