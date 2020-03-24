EC defers elections in 7 States for 18 Rajya Sabha seats

The Election Commission has deferred the elections for 18 seats to the Rajya Sabha in seven States including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. No fresh date has yet been announced on when these elections will be held.

The elections have been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in various parts of the country.

The 18 seats are part of the 55 seats that fell vacant in 17 States where Rajya Sabha MPs are retiring in April this year. Of the 55 seats, 37 seats from 10 States have been filled uncontested, the Commission said in a statement.

The elections were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26 for these seats.

“The prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency indicates the need for avoidance of possibilities of gathering of any nature which expose all concerned to possible health hazards. The poll process in these elections would necessarily include the gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support officials and members of respective legislative assemblies on the poll day which may not be suitable in view of the prevailing unforeseen situation and related advisories in the country,” the Election Commission said in a statement explaining the reason behind postponing the polls.