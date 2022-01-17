EC postpones Punjab polls

The Election Commission has postponed the elections to Punjab Assembly to February 20 from February 14. The decision comes after the panel received requests to change the date so that devotees can reach Varanasi to participate in Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations which is falling on February 16. The Commission said in a release that it received several representations from State Government, political parties and other organisations that a large number of devotees from Punjab travel to Varanasi to participate in Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations observed on February 16.

“They have also brought to the notice that a large number of devotees start moving for Varanasi around a week before the day of celebration and keeping the poll day on February 14 will deprive large number of electors from voting. In view of this, they have requested to shift the poll date few days after February 16. The Commission has also taken inputs from the State Government and Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab in this regard,” the release added. According to the revised schedule, the election will be notified on January 25. The last date for filing nominations will be February 1 and February 4 will be the last date for withdrawal. Elections will be held on February 20, Sunday and the counting will take place on March 10 as per the schedule.